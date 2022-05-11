Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 966.7%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of MKTAY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 122,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,182. Makita has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.