Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Decreases By 91.6%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OIBRQ stock remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. OI has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

