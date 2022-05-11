Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Expands By 1,300.0%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 63,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.