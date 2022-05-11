Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Declines By 96.3%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRVCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,142. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

