Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Declines By 91.5%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Q BioMed stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 278,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

