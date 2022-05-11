Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rises By 1,450.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

