Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rises By 1,450.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64.

About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

