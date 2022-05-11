Short Interest in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Increases By 433.3%

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

About Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (Get Rating)

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 19 offshore drilling rigs, including 12 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

