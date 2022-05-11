Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Shares of SSTK traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,761. Shutterstock has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,383 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

