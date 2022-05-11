SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $446.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

