SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $456.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.