Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 21.4%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares rose 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 174,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 195,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
