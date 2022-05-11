Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 544 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. 5,936,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

