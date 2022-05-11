Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,157 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,888,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

PFE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. 27,284,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.