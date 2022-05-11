Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

