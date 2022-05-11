Sierra Capital LLC Buys 87 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.87. 3,659,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $200.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

