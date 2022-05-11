Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.