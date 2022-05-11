Sierra Capital LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 3,009,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.