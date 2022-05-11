Sierra Capital LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 302,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 559,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 22,996,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

