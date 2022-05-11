Sierra Capital LLC Invests $187,000 in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

Shares of NSRGF traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $143.92.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

