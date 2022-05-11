Sierra Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. 2,981,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,477. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

