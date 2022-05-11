Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

JNJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.09. 8,179,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

