Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 8,878 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,342. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

