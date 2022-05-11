Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Silicom stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69. Silicom has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

