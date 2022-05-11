Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €95.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($152.63) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of SSLLF remained flat at $$95.10 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

About Siltronic (Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.