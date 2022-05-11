Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAMG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,042. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

