Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $165.00. The company traded as low as $113.26 and last traded at $113.32, with a volume of 153384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.07.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 172.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.