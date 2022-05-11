Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:SSD opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.42.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

