SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,563,000 after acquiring an additional 823,952 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after buying an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $43,762,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. 6,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

