Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,730 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

PANW stock opened at $484.04 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

