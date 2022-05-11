Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,825,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

BHC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

