Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.06 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,321.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,588.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.00 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

