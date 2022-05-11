Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.48 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.