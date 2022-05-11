Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.01 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

