Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $319.06 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.