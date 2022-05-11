Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 12,100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

