Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 44,320 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,535 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of First Solar worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Solar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,546,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.