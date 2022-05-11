Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

