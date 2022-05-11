Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,896 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $270.51 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.74.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

