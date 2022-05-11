Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

