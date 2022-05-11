Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $11,540,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

