Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.05. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skeena Resources by 854.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

