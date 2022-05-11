Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $713,111.77 and approximately $113,239.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

