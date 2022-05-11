SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Several analysts recently commented on CWYUF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

