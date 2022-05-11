Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,538 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. 50,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

