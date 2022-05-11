Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 3,004 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 193,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

