Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 58,106 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. 1,555,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.