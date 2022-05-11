Smith Salley & Associates Has $11.97 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 424.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 158.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.53 on Wednesday, reaching $569.86. 82,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,556. The company has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day moving average of $589.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

