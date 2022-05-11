Smith Salley & Associates Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The stock has a market cap of $374.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

