Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 796,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.33. 335,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,768. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

