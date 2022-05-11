Smith Salley & Associates Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.01. 166,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

